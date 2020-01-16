Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €81.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of WAF opened at €89.34 ($103.88) on Thursday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.66.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

