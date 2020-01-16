Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.