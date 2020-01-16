Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $147.10 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

