Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Skechers USA posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,051 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Cim LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Skechers USA by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skechers USA has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

