Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $1.65 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWKS opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $125.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

