Social Activity Token (SAT) Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $65,838.00 and $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00313694 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011148 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002335 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

SAT is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

