Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Share Price

NYSE:UNH opened at $296.41 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.03.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.55.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

