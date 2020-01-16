SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.57

Media coverage about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYFY opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.96. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNYFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

