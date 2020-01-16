Sony (NYSE:SNE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.25

Media stories about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a coverage optimism score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sony has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Analysts forecast that Sony will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNE. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

