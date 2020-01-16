Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LUV stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.19.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

