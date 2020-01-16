Southwestern Energy Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,154,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,012 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,456,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,023 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

