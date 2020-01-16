S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receiving Very Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a media sentiment score of 3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SPGI opened at $294.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $296.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

