SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $110.17 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4735 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

