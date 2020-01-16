SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. AXA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $378.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.35 and a 1 year high of $379.54.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

