Spectrum 1-Day Volume Tops $21,724.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $32,864.00 and approximately $21,724.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00650635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008944 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.