Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPI. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 132.44 ($1.74).

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 142.70 ($1.88) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $572.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

