Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX began coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Spire stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Spire has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Spire by 42.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

