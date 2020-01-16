Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Buckingham Research

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Buckingham Research in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 549.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

