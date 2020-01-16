Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,169 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Splunk by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $158.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,317,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.