SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

SWTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,406,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,569,000. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 17.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

