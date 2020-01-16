SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,502,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after buying an additional 674,748 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 862,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after buying an additional 646,678 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after buying an additional 642,179 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.29 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

