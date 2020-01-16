St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) PT Raised to GBX 530

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

LON SMP opened at GBX 490.79 ($6.46) on Thursday. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 442.65.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

