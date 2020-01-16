Stag Industrial Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stag Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.02 on Thursday. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,328,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 361,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

