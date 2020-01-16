Staker (STR) Trading Up 9% This Week

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Staker token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Staker has a total market cap of $2,338.00 and $12.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Staker has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Staker Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,075,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,579 tokens. Staker’s official website is staker.network. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Staker

Staker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

