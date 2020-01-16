Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 16,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,842.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 114,051 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

