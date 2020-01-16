State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,559 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

NYSE:ATR opened at $116.71 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

