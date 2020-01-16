State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 22,370 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 248.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $48.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,241.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

