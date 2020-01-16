State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 249.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3,795.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 43.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 131,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $331,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,733,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

