State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after buying an additional 793,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 633,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $85.36 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

