State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 61.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $134.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

