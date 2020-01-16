State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,041,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. B. Riley cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

