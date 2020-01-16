State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,808 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 48,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.14%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

