State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 19.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 12.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,249 shares of company stock worth $8,332,009. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

