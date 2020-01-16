State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $1.47 Million in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Shenandoah Telecommunications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,920,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of SHEN opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

