State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 21,170 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFC stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

