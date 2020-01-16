State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,432 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $1,191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $106.99 and a 52-week high of $148.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $1,048,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

