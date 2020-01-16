State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.15% of Nanometrics worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Nanometrics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 48.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NANO opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NANO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

