State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

IPG stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

