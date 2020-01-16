State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,384 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $2,739,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 120.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

