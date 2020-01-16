State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,682 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 949.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 496,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 487,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 195,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

