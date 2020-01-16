State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 560 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $92.89 and a one year high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 171.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

