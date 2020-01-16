State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 590 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in WEX by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.67.

WEX stock opened at $220.98 on Thursday. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

