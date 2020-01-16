State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 595 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 126.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $191.12 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $201.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.79 and its 200 day moving average is $187.93. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.