State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 690 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Nordson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,617,718.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,692 shares of company stock valued at $8,410,774. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Nordson stock opened at $165.99 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.