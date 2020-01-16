State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 705 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

JLL opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

