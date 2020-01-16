State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 750 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. Insiders have sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $160.46 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.58 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average is $148.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.88.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

