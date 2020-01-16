State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 907 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 31.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1,767.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRC opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

