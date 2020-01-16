State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 970 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFG opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $90.20 and a one year high of $111.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

