Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wedbush

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of STML stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

