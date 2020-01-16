Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Stepan worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Stepan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $105.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. Also, VP David Kabbes bought 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

